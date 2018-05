ENEMY ACTION:

It was my agent, Scott Mendel, who contacted me and told me what I was doing was interesting and important and mattered to everybody. The outline of the book was there, but I just hadn't seen it yet. In February 2017, I wrote what would turn out to be my most popular blog post ever. I took a look at all the Russian Mafia figures who have lived or worked in Trump Tower, including a few names that would feature prominently in my book. The more I looked, the more Russian Mafia figures I found, and this became the tie that binds many of the disparate threads of the Trump/Russia story together. It's what Michael Cohen, Donald Trump, Felix Sater, and many other characters all have in common. I didn't know it then but I was on the same path that others had followed, including the FBI and the researchers at Fusion GPS who commissioned the Steele Dossier.