The 45th president is often described--and sometimes praised--as "authentic." That compliment, if it is a compliment, is not truly deserved. In many ways, President Trump is not the man he seems. He was not a great builder, not a great dealmaker, not a billionaire, not a man of strength and decisiveness.





But there is one way in which he truly is authentic: He is never able to play-act the generous feelings that he so absolutely lacks. "To show an unfelt sorrow is an office which the false man does easy." In that one sense, Donald Trump is not false. He does not feel sorrow for others, and he does not try to pretend otherwise.





Trump's perfect emptiness of empathy has revealed itself again and again through his presidency, but never as completely and conspicuously as in his self-flattering 2018 Memorial Day tweets. They exceed even the heartless comment in a speech to Congress--in the presence of a grieving widow--that a fallen Navy Seal would be happy that his ovation from Congress had lasted longer than anybody else's.