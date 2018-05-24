DUH? THEIR PARTY NEVER WINS AN ELECTION:





My research suggests that across Europe and North America, centrists are the least supportive of democracy, the least committed to its institutions and the most supportive of authoritarianism.





I examined the data from the most recent World Values Survey (2010 to 2014) and European Values Survey (2008), two of the most comprehensive studies of public opinion carried out in over 100 countries. The survey asks respondents to place themselves on a spectrum from far left to center to far right. I then plotted the proportion of each group's support for key democratic institutions. (A copy of my working paper, with a more detailed analysis of the survey data, can be found here.)





Respondents who put themselves at the center of the political spectrum are the least supportive of democracy, according to several survey measures. These include views of democracy as the "best political system," and a more general rating of democratic politics. In both, those in the center have the most critical views of democracy.