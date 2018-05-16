DUDES, YOU VOTED FOR RACIAL HYGIENE:

HOOPERS ISLAND, Md. -- This community voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump. But now his immigration changes are killing its livelihood -- legendary crabs that are a mainstay of the local economy and a regional delicacy.





For decades, Hoopers Island, known for its crabbing industry, has relied on a federal seasonal work program -- known as H-2B visas -- to keep its businesses humming. This has allowed employers to hire foreigners, mostly Mexican women, to come temporarily to pick crab meat.





But this year, the cap on H-2B visas -- and a shift from the first-come, first-served based model to a lottery system that has disadvantaged Hoopers Island seasonal workers -- has left the island without 40 percent of the visas they have needed in the past.