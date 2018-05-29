May 29, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Iran Plotting With U.S. Allies to Skirt Trump's New Sanctions (Adam Kredo, May 29, 2018, Free Beacon)
Iranian officials are plotting with U.S. allies across the globe to develop a series a measures meant to counter new sanctions by the Trump administration following its abandonment of the landmark nuclear deal, setting up a global economic showdown between America and its allies over their future business dealings with the Islamic Republic.Iranian leaders disclosed on Tuesday that they had recently held high-level meetings with European Union nations and leaders in India and Thailand to explore options for skirting new U.S. sanctions.
