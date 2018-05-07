May 7, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Germany, France vow to stick to Iran deal if U.S. pulls out (Reuters, 5/07/18)
Germany and France on Monday vowed to stand by the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers even if the United States pulls out, with the German foreign minister saying the world would be less safe without it.
Rouhani says Iran nuke deal could survive without U.S. (John Bacon, 5/07/18, USA TODAY)
The Iran nuclear agreement could remain in place even if President Trump withdraws the United States from the deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 7, 2018 5:35 PM