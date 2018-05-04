May 4, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Illegal immigration surges 230 percent in April on southwest border (Stephen Dinan - The Washington Times)
Illegal immigration along U.S.-Mexico border surged 230 percent in April compared to last year, according to new numbers released Thursday that experts said expose major loopholes in American immigration law.Chief among the loopholes is the de facto "catch-and-release" policy that sees most illegal immigrants caught at the border quickly put back out on the streets, with the hope that they'll return to be deported later.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 4, 2018 4:24 AM