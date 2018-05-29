DEMOCRACY IN ACTION:

The annual gathering of students typically sees some complaints but at least one speech on Monday night frankly discussed economic troubles Iran faces after US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the nuclear deal. [...]





Khamenei acknowledged many of the shortcomings, saying "removing problems is not as easy" as students expect.





In recent months, Iran has been beset by economic problems.





Politicians now offer the idea of possible government referendums or early elections. Even Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledged the depths of the problems ahead of the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution.





"Progress has been made in various sectors in the real sense of the word; however, we admit that in the area of 'justice' we are lagging behind," Khamenei said in February, according to an official transcript. "We should apologize to Allah the Exalted and to our dear people."