CULT OF PERSONALITY:

Bernie Sanders' top operatives formed "Our Revolution" after he lost the 2016 primaries to keep his army organized and motivated -- and potentially prepare for another presidential run in 2020.





But an extensive review of the Sanders-inspired group depicts an organization in disarray -- operating primarily as a promotional vehicle for its leader and sometimes even snubbing candidates aligned with Sanders. Our Revolution has shown no ability to tip a major Democratic election in its favor -- despite possessing Sanders' email list, the envy of the Democratic Party -- and can claim no major wins in 2018 as its own.





The result has left many Sanders supporters disillusioned, feeling that the group that was supposed to harness the senator's grass-roots movement is failing in its mission.