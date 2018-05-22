May 22, 2018
CULT OF PERSONALITY:
Bernie's army in disarray: The Sanders-inspired grass-roots group 'Our Revolution' is flailing, an extensive review by POLITICO shows, fueling concerns about a potential 2020 bid. (EDWARD-ISAAC DOVERE 05/21/201, Politico)
Bernie Sanders' top operatives formed "Our Revolution" after he lost the 2016 primaries to keep his army organized and motivated -- and potentially prepare for another presidential run in 2020.But an extensive review of the Sanders-inspired group depicts an organization in disarray -- operating primarily as a promotional vehicle for its leader and sometimes even snubbing candidates aligned with Sanders. Our Revolution has shown no ability to tip a major Democratic election in its favor -- despite possessing Sanders' email list, the envy of the Democratic Party -- and can claim no major wins in 2018 as its own.The result has left many Sanders supporters disillusioned, feeling that the group that was supposed to harness the senator's grass-roots movement is failing in its mission.
Bernie's mission has never been anything more than Bernie.
