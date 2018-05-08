May 8, 2018
COLLUSION ALL THE WAY DOWN (profanity alert):
Michael Cohen Took Cash From Russian Oligarch After Election: The Daily Beast can confirm Michael Avenatti's claim made Tuesday about Trump's lawyer. (NOAH SHACHTMAN : KATE BRIQUELET, 05.08.18, Daily Beast)
The Daily Beast can confirm that Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a company controlled by Putin-aligned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.The allegations were initially made Tuesday by Michael Avenatti, porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawyer, and confirmed by a source familiar with the matter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 8, 2018 7:29 PM