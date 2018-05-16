COLLUDING & COVERING:





A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. tried to coordinate public statements about a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer held on the promise that the lawyer would deliver dirt on Hillary Clinton, according to newly released Senate testimony. [...]





Before the media reported on the meeting, lawyer Alan Futerfas contacted Goldstone, Emin Agalarov and Kaveladze to discuss their memories of the incident, according to Politico.





Futerfas sent a proposed statement to Goldstone with the message, "If you feel comfortable with this statement and are comfortable saying nothing more, at least for the time being, that would be our preference."





Then-candidate Donald Trump also reportedly helped draft a statement about the meeting that said it was mostly about the adoption of Russian children.