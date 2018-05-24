BUT...BUT...BUT...YOU GOT WHAT YOU WANTED...:

The fact that this meeting even took place remains a stubborn obstacle in President Donald Trump's "NO COLLUSION" narrative. His son enthusiastically took the meeting after a family acquaintance told him quite clearly that a "Russian government lawyer" would be able to share with the Trump campaign "some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary [Clinton] and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father."





According to everyone who attended the meeting and testified to Congress, that's not exactly what transpired on June 9, 2016. Instead, Veselnitskaya (and Akhmetshin, according to some attendees) discussed the Magnitsky Act, which sanctions Russian officials suspected of human rights abuses; the law's deleterious effect on U.S.-Russian relations, including the halting of U.S. adoptions of Russian children; and a complicated Russian tax evasion scheme where allegedly dirty money made its way into the Democratic National Committee's coffers.





Because no specific negative information about Hillary Clinton was offered, everyone said they considered the meeting to be a dud.