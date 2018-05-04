BRING THEM ALL HOME:

Now the New York Times reports that Trump has ordered the Pentagon to draw up options for reducing the number of U.S. troops in South Korea. While North Korean leader Kim Jong-un just had a historic meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and Trump is expected to hold his own landmark meeting with Kim in the next few weeks, officials said the troop reassessment was not meant to be a bargaining chip in negotiations. If true, that means Trump didn't think it would be a problem to start looking at a move that could weaken the U.S.-South Korean alliance, and also aligns with Kim's goals.





South Korea was quick to deny the story.