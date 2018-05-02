May 2, 2018
BITTER-CLINGING:
Republicans ran 13,000 ads against Hillary Clinton -- this year (THe Week, 5/02/18)
Republicans really can't quit Hillary. Yes, Hillary Clinton retired from electoral politics after losing the Electoral College to President Trump in 2016, but GOP candidates and allied groups keep on running against her. From Jan. 1 to April 24, Republicans ran 12,864 ads on TV mentioning Clinton or showing her photo, USA Today reports, citing data from Kantar Media's Campaign Media Analysis Group.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 2, 2018 4:32 AM