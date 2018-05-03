BEHIND THE CURTAIN:

Looking the part has always mattered to President Donald Trump.





The president's preference for people who look like they came from "central casting" has become a well-known part of how Trump makes personnel decisions. The president said as much when he nominated Ronny Jackson -- the square-jawed White House physician with a full head of hair thick enough to hold a side part -- to be secretary of Veterans' Affairs.





But behind the scenes, there's another set of characters who populate Trump's world: loyal fixers who lie for Trump, and clean up his messes in the shadows, where their looks count less than their loyalty.





It's a dichotomy that's well-known in Trump's inner circle. One former adviser described it succinctly:





"Central casting for 'front porch' jobs, trolls for the real work."





But in recent weeks, there has been tension in the natural order of Trump's world, because his not-made-for-prime-time "fixers" have been basking in the national spotlight where they don't belong. And they're doing something else very out of character for the aides picked solely for their loyalty and willingness to bend the rules: They're falling out of line.