May 1, 2018
BALDGATE:
Trump doctor Harold Bornstein says bodyguard, lawyer 'raided' his office, took medical files (Anna R. Schecter, May.01.2018, NBC)
In February 2017, a top White House aide who was Trump's longtime personal bodyguard, along with the top lawyer at the Trump Organization and a third man, showed up at the office of Trump's New York doctor without notice and took all the president's medical records.The incident, which Dr. Harold Bornstein described as a "raid," took place two days after Bornstein told a newspaper that he had prescribed a hair growth medicine for the president for years.
Even G. Gordon Liddy might have drawn the line at that mere vanity.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 1, 2018 3:00 PM