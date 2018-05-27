AND HE WONDERS WHY EVERYONE HAS FLED?:

[T]he president told Sadler she wouldn't be fired for her remark. He added, separately in the conversation, that he's no fan of McCain. Then Trump, who had grown obsessed with the leaking problem, told Sadler he wanted to know who the leakers were. Sadler then stunned the room: To be completely honest, she said, she thought one of the worst leakers was Schlapp, her boss.





Schlapp pushed back aggressively and defended herself in the room. And in follow up conversations after the meeting, some of Schlapp's colleagues also came to her defense. (In a prior meeting, she had said, "You can put this on the record: I stand with Kelly Sadler"). Sadler went on to name other people she also suspected of being leakers.





The allegation -- like a previous internal meeting to deal with leaking -- ultimately got leaked to us.