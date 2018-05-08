May 8, 2018
...AND CHEAPER...:
China's trade gap with the US widens despite tariffs threat (Deutsche-Welle, 5/08/18)
China's trade surplus with the United States surged 43 percent in April, compared with the previous month, to reach $22.9 billion, according to data released by the Chinese Customs Office on Tuesday.That led to a widening trade gap in the first four months of 2018, climbing to $80.4 billion from about $71 billion in the same period last year.
