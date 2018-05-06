May 6, 2018
...AND CHEAPER...:
Lab-Grown Meat Is Getting Cheap Enough For Anyone To Buy (ADELE PETERS, Fast Company)
In 2013, producing the first lab-grown burger cost $325,000. By 2015, though the cost had dropped to around $11, Mark Post, the Dutch researcher who created the burger, thought that it might take another two or three decades before it was commercially viable. But the first so-called "clean meat," produced from animal cells without an actual animal, may be in restaurants by the end of 2018.
