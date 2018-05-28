[A] black columnist for the New York Daily News, has a new suggestion for what the NFL should do.





Now that the patriot police have turned what was a peaceful protest about police brutality and social injustice into a flag-waving, jingoistic shame fest, the NFL can make amends with the black players it has insulted with its new no-kneel policy by singing a different tune.





For just one week of the league's 17-week season, the NFL should bench "The Star Spangled Banner," and replace it with -- wait for it -- "The Negro National Anthem."





The song, "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing," was dubbed the "national black anthem" in 1919 by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Greene points out that the song lyrics "inspire hope."