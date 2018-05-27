May 27, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Putin complains that probe around Trump hurting U.S.-Russian relations (5/26/18, Doug Stanglin, USA TODAY)
Even after paying Donald the ransom.Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that investigations swirling around President Trump are interfering with improved relations with Moscow, noting he has had little contact with the U.S. president."We are hostages to this internal strife in the United States," Putin said at an economic forum in St. Petersburg.
