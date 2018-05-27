May 27, 2018

ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Putin complains that probe around Trump hurting U.S.-Russian relations (5/26/18, Doug Stanglin, USA TODAY)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that investigations swirling around President Trump are interfering with improved relations with Moscow, noting he has had little contact with the U.S. president. 

"We are hostages to this internal strife in the United States," Putin said at an economic forum in St. Petersburg. 

Even after paying Donald the ransom.
Posted by at May 27, 2018 11:41 AM

  

« LET RUDY SPEAK: | Main | DUDE, IT'S THE SAME THING: »