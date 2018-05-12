ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Eleven days before President Trump erupted in anger at his homeland security secretary in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he complained at a rally in Michigan about what he called "the dumbest immigration laws anywhere on earth."





Six days later, he told the National Rifle Association about "deadly immigration loopholes," "horrible killer gang members" and "laws that were written by people that truly could not love our country."





And hours after berating his secretary of homeland security, Kirstjen Nielsen, for failing to secure the border, Mr. Trump headed to Indiana, where he vented that Democrats have given the country "the worst immigration laws in the history of mankind."





Mr. Trump's fury at Ms. Nielsen was a long time coming, White House officials said. They described it as part of the president's longstanding desire to close the United States' borders and part of his increasing belief that his administration is moving too slowly to make good on the central promise of his 2016 presidential campaign.





The courts and Congress have resisted his demands, and even his own staff keeps telling him no.