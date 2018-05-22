May 22, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Obama administration too slow to probe Russian meddling in 2016: Senate sources (Mark Hosenball, 5/22/18, Reuters)
The sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters the Senate Intelligence Committee found that although there was mounting evidence of Russian interference for months before the November 2016 election, the Obama administration did not press U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies to investigate.Law enforcement and intelligence officials say the administration's stance was consistent with customary law enforcement and intelligence agency practice to avoid influencing voters in the run-up to an election.
Darn facts are fatal to the Trumpbot conspiracy theory.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 22, 2018 6:37 PM