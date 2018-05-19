ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE (profanity alert):

A Mariachi band triumphantly played at a protest Friday outside the home of the Midtown lawyer caught on camera hurling racist insults at Spanish-speaking restaurant workers.





More than 100 people gathered in front of Aaron Schlossberg's abode on West 60th Street near 10th Avenue to wave signs, chant "Ole, Ole! Throw him out!" and feast on free tacos.





"We're basically clapping back at this fool," said Chris Thompson, 40, an electrical engineer from Manhattan, who believes the lawyer should be disbarred.