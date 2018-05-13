ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Even in an administration that has gotten us used to reversals and back-and-forths, President Donald Trump performed an impressive U-Turn on policy Sunday, when he wrote a tweet vowing to help Chinese telecom giant ZTE get back in business following devastating U.S. sanctions. Days earlier, ZTE had said it would cease "major operating activities" because of trade sanctions imposed by the United States. The Commerce Department had last month banned American companies from supplying to ZTE for seven years as a result of findings that it had illegally sold goods to Iran and North Korea.





In a tweet on Sunday, Trump suggested he told the Commerce Department to get ZTE back in business. "Too many jobs in China lost," Trump wrote. "Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!" Trump also said he was working with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to give ZTE "a way to get back into business, fast."