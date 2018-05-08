ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

"She has been heard saying that she knows her husband has contributed to the combative nature of today's online chatter," the Washington Post reported Sunday, "and one associate said she has persisted with her anti-cyberbullying efforts despite White House advice that she pick any other issue to champion."





Trump formally launched her initiative against cyberbullying Monday, but it was overshadowed by the ​revelation that a White House pamphlet on the subject for parents was mostly plagiarized from a document created by President Barack Obama's administration.