May 8, 2018
ACCOUNTABILITY & ENABLING:
NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Resigns After Women Accuse Him Of Assault (Aiden Pink, 5/07/18, The Forward)
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced his resignation on Monday, hours after The New Yorker published allegations by four former romantic partners accusing him of physical abuse.The women said that Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often while intoxicated and sometimes as part of violent sexual roleplay to which they did not consent.After state political leaders, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called for him to step down, Schneiderman announced that he would resign at the end of the day on Tuesday.
MORE:
Four Women Accuse New York's Attorney General of Physical Abuse (5/07/18, The new Yorker)
After the former girlfriend ended the relationship, she told several friends about the abuse. A number of them advised her to keep the story to herself, arguing that Schneiderman was too valuable a politician for the Democrats to lose. She described this response as heartbreaking.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 8, 2018 12:07 AM