ACCOUNTABILITY & ENABLING:





New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced his resignation on Monday, hours after The New Yorker published allegations by four former romantic partners accusing him of physical abuse.





The women said that Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often while intoxicated and sometimes as part of violent sexual roleplay to which they did not consent.





After state political leaders, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called for him to step down, Schneiderman announced that he would resign at the end of the day on Tuesday.