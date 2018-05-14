ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

New York-based Lemonade Insurance Company, founded by Israeli entrepreneurs Shai Wininger and Daniel Schreiber, is seeking to revolutionize the way we insure our homes.





The startup, which began its activities with homeowner and renters insurance, is a licensed insurer in 11 US states, including California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Texas, allowing users to insure their homes by doing away with agents and replacing them with bots and artificial intelligence. Customers answer a set of simple questions through a chat with the company's bot, Maya, and, in seconds, can get their home insured. It takes 90 seconds to get insured, the company's website says, and three minutes to get paid, if and when a claim is made.