ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

Seven autonomously swirling cooking pots -- what the restaurant calls a "never-before-seen robotic kitchen" -- hum behind the counter at Spyce, which opened Thursday in the city's downtown.





Push a touch-screen menu to purchase a $7.50 meal called "Hearth." A blend of Brussels sprouts, quinoa, kale and sweet potatoes tumbles from hoppers and into one of the pots. The pot heats the food using magnetic induction, then tips to dunk the cooked meal into a bowl. Water jets up to rinse it off before a new order begins.