May 14, 2018
ABJECT SURRENDER:
Pompeo: U.S. Must Assure North Korea (David S. Cloud, 5/14/18, Chicago Tribune)
The U.S. is prepared to quickly lift sanctions on North Korea and promise its leader, Kim Jong Un, that it would not seek to oust him from power, senior officials said Sunday, sketching out the terms of a possible deal if Kim agrees to give up his nuclear weapons."We will have to provide security assurances" to Kim as part of a nuclear deal, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Fox News Sunday.
After all, Trumpies could care less about the North Korean gulag. Given the differing levels of totalitarianism, this is much worse than JFK's surrender in the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 14, 2018 4:13 AM