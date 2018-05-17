May 17, 2018

A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:

There is a hidden inclination to divide Yemen: Ahmad al-Sayyad (Al Jazeera, 5/17/18)

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are inclined towards a division of Yemen, the country's ambassador to the UN's cultural agency has told Al Jazeera.

In an interview on Wednesday, Ahmad al-Sayyad, ambassador and head of Yemen's permanent delegation to the Paris-based UNESCO, said "there is synergy between the roles of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. There is a hidden inclination to divide Yemen".

Posted by at May 17, 2018 4:44 AM

  

« TARGET-RICH ENVIRONMENT: | Main | NO ONE JUST HATES MEXICANS: »