May 17, 2018
A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:
There is a hidden inclination to divide Yemen: Ahmad al-Sayyad (Al Jazeera, 5/17/18)
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are inclined towards a division of Yemen, the country's ambassador to the UN's cultural agency has told Al Jazeera.In an interview on Wednesday, Ahmad al-Sayyad, ambassador and head of Yemen's permanent delegation to the Paris-based UNESCO, said "there is synergy between the roles of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. There is a hidden inclination to divide Yemen".
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 17, 2018 4:44 AM