A DONALD IN TRAINING:

In 2015, Alene Anase was asked by her employer Alpha Omega Winery to serve guests as part of a charity cruise on the San Francisco Bay.





But what she expected to be a routine shift serving wine turned into a nightmare, according to court documents.





The guests aboard the yacht that night -- described in her 2016 lawsuit as 25 of the Napa Valley-based winery's top investors, all men -- were openly using what appeared to be cocaine and "drawing straws" for which sex worker to hire, according to the lawsuit.





Alpha Omega, which boasts "world-class wines in a convivial setting," settled with Anase for an undisclosed amount in Napa County Superior Court the same year. The winery is owned by Robin Baggett, a major benefactor of Cal Poly, and its investors include his friend Rep. Devin Nunes. [...]





Nunes, whose back story often focuses on his time spent as a dairy farmer in the central San Joaquin Valley, sold his Tulare County farmland in 2006 and invested between $50,000 and $100,000 in Alpha Omega, which opened the same year.





The congressman, who represents Fresno and Tulare counties and is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, serves as a limited partner in the company, according to his latest financial disclosure forms.





Alpha Omega and Phase 2 Cellars, in San Luis Obispo, are listed as Nunes' only assets, aside from a Bank of America savings account and copyright royalties for WND Books, a conservative publishing company.