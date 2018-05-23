May 23, 2018
A DONALD IN TRAINING:
A yacht, cocaine, prostitutes: Winery partly owned by Nunes sued after fundraiser event (MACKENZIE MAYS, May 23, 2018, Fresno Bee)
In 2015, Alene Anase was asked by her employer Alpha Omega Winery to serve guests as part of a charity cruise on the San Francisco Bay.But what she expected to be a routine shift serving wine turned into a nightmare, according to court documents.The guests aboard the yacht that night -- described in her 2016 lawsuit as 25 of the Napa Valley-based winery's top investors, all men -- were openly using what appeared to be cocaine and "drawing straws" for which sex worker to hire, according to the lawsuit.Alpha Omega, which boasts "world-class wines in a convivial setting," settled with Anase for an undisclosed amount in Napa County Superior Court the same year. The winery is owned by Robin Baggett, a major benefactor of Cal Poly, and its investors include his friend Rep. Devin Nunes. [...]Nunes, whose back story often focuses on his time spent as a dairy farmer in the central San Joaquin Valley, sold his Tulare County farmland in 2006 and invested between $50,000 and $100,000 in Alpha Omega, which opened the same year.The congressman, who represents Fresno and Tulare counties and is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, serves as a limited partner in the company, according to his latest financial disclosure forms.Alpha Omega and Phase 2 Cellars, in San Luis Obispo, are listed as Nunes' only assets, aside from a Bank of America savings account and copyright royalties for WND Books, a conservative publishing company.
