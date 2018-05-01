May 1, 2018
A DEFENESTRATION, NOT A DEMOTION:
Trump reportedly considers moving Kelly out of the White House to lead the VA (The week, 5/01/18)
Former Secretary of Homeland Security and current White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is reportedly under consideration for his third Cabinet post in less than two years. With White House physician Ronny Jackson's decision to withdraw from consideration to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump is considering Kelly as one of several candidates for the job.
Even the General has more pride than that.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 1, 2018 3:28 PM