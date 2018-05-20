May 20, 2018
A BUTTER KNIFE TO A GUN FIGHT:
China Rejects U.S. Target for Narrowing Trade Gap (Bob Davis in Washington and Lingling Wei in Beijing, May 19, 2018, WSJ)
A last-ditch effort by the Trump administration failed to get China to accept its demand for a $200 billion cut in the U.S. bilateral trade deficit, as Chinese officials resisted committing to any specific targets after two days of contentious negotiations.The two days of deliberations in Washington ended with both sides arguing all night on Friday over what to say in a joint statement, people briefed on the matter said. The Chinese had come willing to step up purchases of U.S. merchandise as a measure to narrow China's $375 billion trade advantage. But U.S. negotiators pushed the Chinese delegates to approve a specific target of $200 billion in additional Chinese purchases. The Chinese refused any such target in specific dollar amounts...
Now Even Japan Is Pushing Back Against Trump's Tariffs (Motoko Rich, May 18, 2018, NY Times)
After months of taking hits from the United States over North Korea policy and trade, Japan has decided that it will only be pushed so far, and is threatening to punch back.On Friday, Japan notified the World Trade Organization that it was reserving the right to impose retaliatory tariffs against the United States in response to tariffs on steel and aluminum imports proposed by President Trump.
Darn, hating Asians turns out not to be a viable economic plan...and we thought the Right was on to something....
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 20, 2018 8:35 AM