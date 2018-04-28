YOU JUST NOW FIGURED THAT OUT?



Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, has accused the US of trying to divide Syria while ignoring international law by launching missiles into the country.





No wonder Putin got himself in such a mess there if he really didn't understand that self-determination for its peoples is our main interest. The poor stooge must believe the Realists.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 28, 2018 3:37 PM

