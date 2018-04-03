YOU CAN SERVE THE rEPUBLIC OR dONALD:

(Ryan Holiday, April 2, 2018, NY Times)

[C]onsider the case of Seneca, a man whose political life mirrors much of the chaos of the Trump administration. In A.D. 49, the well-known writer and Stoic philosopher was recalled from exile to tutor the successor of the emperor Claudius, a promising teenager named Nero. Like many people today, Seneca entered public service with ideals mitigated by a pragmatic understanding of the reality of the politics of his time.





Although just a few generations earlier, the Stoics had been ardent defenders of the republican ideals (Cato, Seneca's hero, famously disemboweled himself rather than live under Julius Caesar), by Seneca's time most of these objections had become futile. As Emily Wilson, a translator and biographer of Seneca, writes: "Cicero hoped that he really could bring down Caesar and Mark Antony. Seneca, by contrast, had no hope that he could achieve anything by direct opposition to any of the emperors under whom he lived. His best hope was to moderate some of Nero's worst tendencies and to maximize his own sense of autonomy."





We can imagine, too, that he saw the inexperienced Nero as an opportunity to advance his own interests and influence. Only time would reveal that fusing his fate to Nero was a Faustian bargain.





Though Nero had good qualities, he was obsessed with fame and had an endless need for validation. He was also unstable and paranoid, and began to eliminate his rivals -- including murdering his own mother. Was Seneca personally involved in these decisions? We don't know. But he helped legitimize the regime with his presence, and profited from it as well, becoming one of Rome's richest men through his 13 years of service.





Seneca was torn. To the Stoics, contributing to public affairs was a critical duty of the philosopher. Could Seneca decline to serve because he disagreed with the emperor? Could he leave a deranged Nero unsupervised? In time, Seneca would also come to the conclusion that when "the state is so rotten as to be past helping, if evil has entire dominion over it, the wise man will not labor in vain or waste his strength in unprofitable efforts."