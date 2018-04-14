Today was a productive vocabulary day in the United States of America.





The learning began in the morning, when former CIA director John O. Brennan tweeted at President Trump: "Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey."





The insult was part of a raging feud between Trump and various members of the intelligence community, some of whom suspect the president's inner circle of committing federal crimes, and many of whom Trump says are out to destroy him.





Brennan's tweet proved quite popular with Trump's critics, even if not everyone totally understood it.