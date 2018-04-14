April 14, 2018
WIN:
Kakistocracy, a 374-year-old word that means 'government by the worst,' just broke the dictionary (Avi Selk, April 13, 2018, Washington Post)
Today was a productive vocabulary day in the United States of America.The learning began in the morning, when former CIA director John O. Brennan tweeted at President Trump: "Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey."The insult was part of a raging feud between Trump and various members of the intelligence community, some of whom suspect the president's inner circle of committing federal crimes, and many of whom Trump says are out to destroy him.Brennan's tweet proved quite popular with Trump's critics, even if not everyone totally understood it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 14, 2018 6:30 AM
« HE WAS TALKING, SO HE WAS LYING: | Main | WHICH IS TO USE THE TERM CHARACTER LOOSELY (degeneracy alert): »