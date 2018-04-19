April 19, 2018
WHO DOESN'T HOLD HIM IN CONTEMPT:
Federal Judge Holds Kansas Elections Official In Contempt Of Court (Richard Gonzales, 4/18/18, NPR)
The judge found that the Kansas secretary of state, who has crusaded against voter fraud, failed to update his office's website informing some new voter applicants that they were still eligible to vote. She also found that Kobach's office did not send postcards to such voters, who had not shown proof-of-citizenship documents when they registered, as the judge required.Kobach is a Republican who once led President Trump's now-disbanded commission on voter fraud.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2018 4:00 AM