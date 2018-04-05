WHAT SCAREDY-CATS THE TRUE BELIEVERS ARE:

It was the kind of story destined to take a dark turn through the conservative news media and grab President Trump's attention: A vast horde of migrants was making its way through Mexico toward the United States, and no one was stopping them.





"Mysterious group deploys 'caravan' of illegal aliens headed for U.S. border," warned Frontpage Mag, a site run by David Horowitz, a conservative commentator.





The Gateway Pundit, a website that was most recently in the news for spreading conspiracies about the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., suggested the real reason the migrants were trying to enter the United States was to collect social welfare benefits.





And as the president often does when immigration is at issue, he saw a reason for Americans to be afraid. "Getting more dangerous. 'Caravans' coming," a Twitter post from Mr. Trump read.





The story of "the caravan" followed an arc similar to many events -- whether real, embellished or entirely imagined -- involving refugees and migrants that have roused intense suspicion and outrage on the right. The coverage tends to play on the fears that hiding among mass groups of immigrants are many criminals, vectors of disease and agents of terror. And often the president, who announced his candidacy by blaming Mexico for sending rapists and drug dealers into the United States, acts as an accelerant to the hysteria.