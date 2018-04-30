April 30, 2018
WEAR YOUR BADGE PROUDLY!:
'There's No Reason to Apologize' for Muslim Ban Remarks, Trump Says (Adam Liptak, April 30, 2018, NY Times)
President Trump said on Monday that he would not apologize for campaign statements calling for a "Muslim ban," appearing to undercut an assertion at a Supreme Court argument last week from Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco. In defending Mr. Trump's efforts to restrict travel from several predominantly Muslim countries, Mr. Francisco said that the president had already disavowed the statements.
