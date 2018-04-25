April 25, 2018
WE ARE ALL dESIGNIST:
Cosmological inflation reproduced in a lab (Lauren Fuge, 4/25/18, Cosmos)
US physicists have used ultra-cold atoms to model the universe's expansion in a lab, a process that could be used to test cosmological theories right here on Earth. [...]
"The nice thing is that from these results, we now know how to design experiments in the future to target the different effects that we hope to see," says Gretchen Campbell, co-author of the study and also from NIST.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 25, 2018 4:45 AM