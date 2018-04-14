TYPICALLY...:

Forman, who was born in the small town of Caslav in 1932, moved to U.S. in the 1960s and became widely known for his humanism, dark humor, and fascination with rebellious characters.





He studied at the University of Prague's Film Institute before he kick-started his career -- and the Czech New Wave with three hits in as many years.





Black Peter, his first major feature in 1964, won Forman international acclaim and his star only continued to rise with "Loves of a Blonde."





The 1965 film is a bittersweet coming-of-age story that sold out in his home country before it was nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe.





Just two years later, Forman made "The Firemen's Ball", a satirical look at the country's communist regime. Despite being banned in Czechoslovakia, the film nabbed another Best Foreign Film nomination at the Academy Awards.





In a 2004 interview with the LA Times, Forman said, "When we started to make our films, they were really Czech films about Czech society and Czech little people -- and who cares about Czech little people? So it was satisfying to have people in other countries respond."