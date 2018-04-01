TRUMPBOTS, NAZIS AND PUTINISTAS, OH MY:





The United States' largest owner of television stations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, mandated that its outlets run a segment on the so-called "Deep State" that was produced by a former reporter for the Russian propaganda outlet RT, according to a new report.





The "must-run" piece aired on March 21 and featured Sebastian Gorka, the former adviser to President Donald Trump, lamenting the existence of a Deep State--a popular conspiracy theory among some circles that longtime career public servants in the government are working to subvert the U.S. government. Trump has repeatedly complained about such a mysterious rogue network.





Sinclair national correspondent Kristine Frazao produced the segment. Before joining Sinclair in 2013 she was an anchor/correspondent at RT, formerly Russia Today, for over three years, according to her LinkedIn page. RT is an international television network funded by the Russian government. The Columbia Journalism Review called it "the Kremlin's propaganda outlet."



