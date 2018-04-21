April 21, 2018
TRICKS HE WILL DO WHEN CHILDREN APPEAR:
Trump Criticizes Times Report About His Longtime Lawyer (Emily Cochrane, April 21, 2018, NY Times)
President Trump on Saturday criticized a report by The New York Times that described his years of poor treatment of his longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, and concerns among the president's advisers that Mr. Cohen will cooperate with the federal officials who are now investigating him.
It's the darndest thing, none of us worry that our lawyers will reveal our wrongdoing.
