TODAY YOU ARE NOT A MAN:

The Wall Street Journal has a sad example of one of the ways in which Trump has previously embarrassed his fixer. Trump agreed to attend Cohen's son's bar mitzvah, but then showed up late, and Cohen humiliatingly delayed the ceremony to suit his boss's arrival. "After Mr. Trump arrived," the Journal reports, "he gave a speech, telling guests he hadn't planned to come, but he relented after Mr. Cohen had repeatedly called him, his secretary and his children begging him to appear, the attendee said."