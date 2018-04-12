TO THEIR CREDIT...:

President Donald Trump discussed firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with White House aides on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, as a chorus of Trump's advisers and allies urged him to thwart the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. [...]





Steve Bannon, Trump's former strategist, said he has told White House officials that the president should fire both his lawyer Ty Cobb and Rosenstein to cripple Mueller's inquiry.





Bannon said that Trump should stop cooperating with Mueller and assert executive privilege to silence aides who might speak with the special counsel -- even retroactively, for those who've already been interviewed.