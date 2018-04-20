TIGHTENING THE NOOSE THEMSELVES:

Among other highlights, the documents showed:





• Comey's Senate testimony, the story in his book, and the interviews he's given during his publicity tour describing the details of conversations he had with Trump hew incredibly closely to what he wrote at the time of the conversations themselves.





• During a previously unreported Feb. 8 conversation with Trump--which had been recorded in a classified memo--the president allegedly said to him that Vladimir Putin had personally told Trump "we have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world." This statement was allegedly made in front of former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.





• According to that classified memo: Prior to that conversation, Priebus met Comey in his office and allegedly asked him if they were having a "private conversation." He then asked him: "Do you have a FISA order on Mike Flynn?" Priebus, it should be noted, was seeking information about a criminal probe that would be useful to any of Flynn's potential confederates.