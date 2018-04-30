April 30, 2018
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
'Catastrophe': French museum discovers half of its collection are fakes (Agence France-Presse, 29 Apr 2018)
The tiny 8,000-strong community of Elne just outside Perpignan re-opened its Etienne Terrus Museum, dedicated to the works of the local artist who was born in 1857 and died in 1922, on Friday after extensive renovation work.But an art historian brought in to reorganise the museum following the recent acquisition of around 80 paintings, found that nearly 60% of the entire collection was fake.
