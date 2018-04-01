THEIR EXISTENCE IS THE THREAT:

The morning after burying 19-year-old Abdul Fattah Abdul Nabi, his family gathered in a tent set up to receive mourners, watching and re-watching a video of the moment they say Israeli soldiers shot him in the back of the head.





The video appears to show the teenager, dressed in black, running away from Gaza's border fence with Israel carrying a tire. Just before reaching a crowd, he crumples under gunfire.





"He had no gun, no molotov, a tire. Does that harm the Israelis, a tire?" asked his brother Mohamed Abdul Nabi, 22. "He wasn't going toward the Israeli side. He was running away."





The teenager was one of at least 15 people killed in the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces on Friday during what Palestinian factions billed as a peaceful "March of Return" to mark Land Day, the anniversary of the expropriation of Arab-owned land by the Israeli government in 1976. But it ended as the bloodiest day in the 140-square-mile territory since the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza.



