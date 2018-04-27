THE WAGES OF DARWINISM:

When Marsha was categorized because of her IQ score of 56 as a "low moron," the Sonoma State Home in California in 1926 suggested sterilization to stop her from having children.





The field of eugenics during that era was considered scientific. A 1909 California eugenics law permitted forced sterilizations of women and men whose ability to reproduce was deemed a public health threat, as University of Michigan Professor Alexandra Minna Stern and her co-authors described last year in the American Journal of Public Health. Eugenics laws in 32 states empowered government officials and medical professionals to sterilize those considered "unfit" to reproduce.





California's state homes and hospitals carried out one-third of the 60,000 sterilizations performed across the United States, Stern recounted. Among the chief targets were Latinas. Now California lawmakers are poised to make amends, following the examples set by legislators in North Carolina and Virginia, with legislation to pay reparations to the remaining few hundred survivors of eugenics.